BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longtime Belmont Mayor Charlie Martin has resigned, effective Wednesday, June 28, the city confirmed. A press release from City Manager Miles Braswell said the resignation was for personal health reasons.

Martin served as mayor for approximately 10 years and was a city councilman for eight years prior to that. His current term is 2021-25, with his position now being considered on the November 2023 ballot.

Martin is a longtime Belmont resident and after growing up in New York, attended Belmont Abbey College, fell in love with Belmont and never left. He also worked in the insurance business for more than 35 years as an agent and manager and business owner.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve as your mayor,” Martin said in a statement. “I truly enjoyed every moment and will cherish my time serving, considering this as one of my life’s highlights.”

The entire City Council, consisting of Mayor Pro Tem Richard Turner, Martha Stowe, Jim Hefferan, Marc Seelinger and Alex Szucs collectively sent the following message:

“Thank You Charlie, for the hard work you have provided over the years to make Belmont the best place to live, work, play, and raise a family.”

Belmont has seen vast changes during Martin’s tenure, including various Main Street Awards and improvements, creating Belmont’s vibrant downtown, Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park and the new CityRec facility.

A formal farewell celebration will be planned in the near future, celebrating his dedicated service.