Gaston County Police say Samuel Usery is charged with second-degree murder after a man died Sunday from a gunshot wound.

LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lowell Police say a suspect is in custody after a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Authorities responded to a shooting call at 307 South Church Street after 4:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Michael Antoine Drayton Jr. dead from a gunshot wound.

Gaston County Police took three men and a woman into custody for questioning. During the investigation, they identified 29-year-old Samuel Colt Usery in the suspected death of Drayton Jr.

Usery is facing a second-degree murder charge. He is currently in the Gaston County Jail on a secured hold, awaiting his first appearance in court.

Gaston County Police say both men lived at the house.

Trent Franklin, who owns Franklin Signs and Graphics near the shooting, said the house was a known drug house in a Facebook post.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family,” Franklin posted. “Regardless of his life choices, he was still a human being and had a family.”

There is no other information about the victim or the other people involved in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation by the Lowell Police Department with assistance from the Gaston County Police Department and the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact Lowell Sergeant R. Hoffman at 704-824-8540, Gaston County Police Detective H. Lloyd at 704-866-3320, or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

There is no further information available at this time.