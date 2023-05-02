GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County man accused of shooting and injuring his neighbors made his initial court appearance in Gastonia on Tuesday.

Robert Singletary is accused of shooting 6-year-old Kinsley and her parents, William White and Ashley Hilderbrand, when a ball rolled into his yard in Gastonia. Singletary later turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Florida.

On Tuesday in a Gastonia courtroom, Singletary was denied bond. He will be held in a Gaston County jail as the attempted-murder case moves forward, officials said.

We just went through security at the Gaston County courthouse. There’s an increased number of Gaston County Sheriff deputies today. And some K-9 units as well. @Queen_City_News https://t.co/e1Nb0rPMej — Will Lewis (@WillLewisTV) May 2, 2023

Last month, a manhunt was launched for Singletary in North Carolina, but on April 20, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that Singletary had turned himself in.

Singletary is currently charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gaston County officers said that they traveled to Tampa on Saturday, April 29. Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, Singletary was released into their custody.

Gaston County Police said Singletary was booked into their jail just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information this asked to call Det. J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.