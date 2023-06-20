GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say they charged and arrested a Mexican National in connection to an opioid drug trafficking operation.

Police charged Miguel Angel Hernandez-Reyes with four felony drug trafficking charges among other charges including immigration and resisting a public officer.

The Gaston County Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an opioid drug trafficking operation on Saturday. Officials seized three pounds of Fentanyl as well as three pounds of methamphetamine during the operation, with a total street value of $270,000.

The 24-year-old man is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail.

Officers from the GCPD Community Policing Division assisted with this operation.