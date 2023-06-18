GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was apprehended after a Gastonia shooting left a victim in critical care Saturday morning, according to the police department.

Charlie David is being held at the Gaston County Jail under no bond and is charged with the following:

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury

Police say the incident happened around 10:00 a.m. June 17, 2023, on the 120 block of Grissom Street off Ferguson Ridge Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS rushed that person to Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Authorities advised that the victim received emergency surgery and is recovering from his injuries.