GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder from an incident on October 14, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Just before 5 a.m. on that Saturday, police responded to 530 Howard Fraley Lane in Dallas in reference to a shooting into an occupied dwelling. Nobody was injured during the incident, Gaston County PD said.

George Aviles, 27, was arrested and charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

3 counts of felony discharge of a weapon into an occupied property

4 counts of injury to personal property

Felony probation violation

Discharge of a firearm in the city limits

He is being held at the Gaston County Jail without bond.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective King at 704-866-3320. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.