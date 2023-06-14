GASTON COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Troopers say the crash happened late Tuesday night on Crowder Creek Road.

Highway Patrol reported that just before 11 p.m. on June 13, a 2013 Suzuki Motorcycle was traveling westbound on Crowders Creek Road when the driver crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an oncoming eastbound car head-on.

Troopers identify the driver of the motorcycle as 29-year-old Derek Hussey. He was taken to the hospital but later passed away from his injuries. The crash is still under investigation, authorities say.