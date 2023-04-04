Gastonia Police say they found a deceased person in Duharts Creek Tuesday morning.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County man died as a result of a worksite accident near Dallas, Gaston County Police reported.

Gaston Police said just after noon on Tuesday, public safety officials responded to the 100 Block of Hooper Hill Road near Dallas, in reference to a worksite accident. They found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The victim was identified as Joseph Carl Marrone Jr. Tuesday evening

The Gaston County Police and the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, along with safety inspectors from the North Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration Division.

Gaston Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. J. Saumeth at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.