GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is underway at Crowders Mountain State Park on Friday afternoon, according to Gastonia Police.

Officers were called to the park at 2:34 p.m. Friday, May 26. As they got to the scene, officers said a man was found dead inside a car at the park.

“There is no danger to the public,” Gastonia Police said.