BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department.

Mario Zambrano was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Nixon Road, currently a work zone.

Police say Zambrano died due to injuries sustained from a situation involving an excavator.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

With any information, contact the Belmont Police Department.