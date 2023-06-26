DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to police, Gaston County officers were conducting a traffic stop on the ramp between U.S.-321 and West Trade Street when a passenger in the car jumped out and ran from police.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

This happened just before 3:30 p.m. on June 17. Officers say the man ran up the northbound ramp towards the Ingles Market. Dallas officers were nearby and arrived to help.

According to officers, they asked the man to stop several times before releasing K9 Salko. The suspect continued to run, but Salko the dog was able to stop the man.

K-9 Salko K-9 Salko and his partner, K-9 Officer Smith Jarvus Hoover Photos courtesy of Dallas Police and the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Javus Hoover. Hoover allegedly had a gun and drugs on him when he was arrested. He is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Three counts of trafficking cocaine

Three counts of trafficking opium or heroin

Possession of marijuana

Resisting a public officer

Hoover is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $250,000 bond.