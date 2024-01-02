BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A couple has been charged after a man was shot multiple times in front of his wife and child, according to the Belmont Police Department.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, officers say they were called to the Heritage Inn on Wilkinson Boulevard. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.

Authorities say they discovered that 29-year-old Clarence Gagliardi shot the victim while the victim was in a motel room with his family. The incident appears to be connected to an argument between Gagliardi’s girlfriend and the victim.

The victim was taken to Caromont Main Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Following the shooting, Gagliardi and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Alisha Crawford, fled the scene in a white SUV; however, they were later caught.

Gagliardi and Crawford (Gaston County Sheriff’s Office)

Clarence Gagliardi is being held without bond and is charged with the following:

3 counts of Felony Attempted First Degree Murder

Felony Discharge Firearm-Occupied Property

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Misdemeanor Damage to Property—Misdemeanor

Misdemeanor Driving While License Revoked

Alisha Crawford is being held on a $100,000 secured bond and is charged with 3 counts of Felony Accessory After the Fact.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trey Clinton, who is the lead investigator in the case, at 704-825-3792. All information is confidential.