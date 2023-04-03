Dallas (N.C.) Police say a man stole lottery tickets from two locations last month.

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dallas Police seek a 30-year-old Charlotte man for two larcenies of scratch-off lottery tickets.

They say Rondale Jermaine Corbett faces two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of obtaining property by false pretense for his March 12 robberies.

Corbett took lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven store and Ingles I-Market on W. Trade Street in Dallas. The suspect would pick up the lottery tickets before paying and then used a ruse of forgetting his wallet in his vehicle. The man would then walk outside, get into a possible blue Ford Fusion and leave the property without paying for the lottery tickets.

Corbett then proceeded to the Ingles Market to cash some of the lottery tickets in for cash.

Authorities looked at surveillance footage from both stores and identified Corbett as a suspect. Officials also consider Corbett as a suspect in similar crimes in Gastonia and possibly in several surrounding counties.