MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The public’s help is requested in identifying a man involved in a larceny from motor vehicle case in the parking lot of a high school, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Officers say the incident happened around 1:12 p.m. on Monday, November 13, in the back parking lot of East Gaston High School on Lane Road in Mount Holly.

In a video released by the Police Department, a gold, older model, 4-door Toyota Camry, can be seen driving onto campus. The suspect is described as a white man.

Officials say the suspect only went into unlocked vehicles. It is unclear if anything was taken from the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer J. Self with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.