McADENVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thanksgiving is the day most homeowners in Christmas Town USA try to finish their decorations, which get bigger and better each year.

In just a few days, the streets will be lined with cars and pedestrians just taking in the Christmas spirit.

A night out for most visiting Christmas Town USA amounts to hours, days, or even months McAdenville neighbors have spent preparing and putting up decorations.

“I try to do it over the course of 4-5 days,” said Kody Kubbs.

“I work on it January until now,” said Ron Hammond.

Whether it’s Clark Griswold hanging from the roof, or a light show choreographed to music, residents give it their all to give joy to everyone else this time of year.

“I think, honestly, it is in the by-laws. If you live on Main Street, you need to decorate,” said Stefani Baruk.

People have to move here because they’re crazy about Christmas, right?

“Actually no,” said Kubbs, “my wife found this house and I was like, ‘I do not want to live there with all that traffic,’ but once we got here, it’s so much fun! The entire month of December is just a blast.”

Each year, homeowners try to add a little something extra.

“A lot of what we do is 3D printed with our 3D printer,” said Hammond. “We use a program called X-lights and you just program each thing you want the lights to do at a certain time, so it’s time-consuming.”

It’s also a labor of love. For those who are looking for advice for their own home, McAdenville residents are the people to ask!

“We know exactly what to put out, when to put out. What to do if the lights don’t turn on,” listed Baruk.

“I don’t do any indoor decorations. I let my wife handle all of that,” said Kubbs.

“Yeah, rent a lift. Stay off a ladder,” said Hammond.

Saturday is the unofficial start of the lights show with a 5K through the streets, which has become quite the party over the years. The official turning on of the lights is December 1st.