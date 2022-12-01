MCADENVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – McAdenville, also known as Christmastown USA, held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday.

The Dec. 1 custom marked the town’s official start to the 2022 Christmas season.

While the annual tree lighting has been the Gaston County town’s tradition since 1956, this is the first year the trees floated on the newly dredged Christmastown Lake. Nine trees hover along the lake, symbolizing the nine trees lit at the first tree-lighting ceremony 67 years ago.

“It is absolutely amazing,” attendee Allison Clemmor said. “We drive through it; we walk through it. Usually, we go through it every year, or we try to. It just gets you in the Christmas spirit.”

A McAdenville Elementary kindergarten student got the honor of flipping the switch to light this year’s trees. The honorary act fired the light show consisting of more than 500,000 lights.

Hundreds attended the ceremony, including many from out of state.

“I have family visiting from New York, so I brought them here,” said Huntersville resident Rocio Davila, who attended the tree-lighting ceremony.

McAdenville Elementary children sang carols during the event while W.C. Friday Middle School’s Jazz Band played Christmas songs. Even Santa took a break from his busy pre-Christmas work to appear in a horse-drawn sleigh.

“People come up to me and talk about coming to visit as children, and now they’re bringing their children. And so, it’s like a storybook,” said event organizer Christy Gliddon.

The Christmas Trees will illuminate every McAdenville night through Dec. 26. For more information on the car route and other tourist questions, click here.