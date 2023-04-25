MCADENVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There have been more than 14 crashes in five years at one downtown McAdenville intersection.

Crews spent Tuesday cleaning up the mess left behind after the latest crash Monday night. This time a car plowed into the Pharr Corporation building where Wesleyan Road meets Hickory Grove Road and Main Street.

Cellphone video posted on Facebook shows the aftermath. It shows the car lodged through the window of the brick structure with Cramerton Police on the scene.

The Pharr building has been standing since the 1940s on Main Street. It plays an integral role in McAdenville’s claim to fame — the Christmas Town USA light tradition. Christy Glidden, Pharr vice president of human resources, says this isn’t the first time the building has been damaged.

“This is the third or fourth accident in the last several years,” Glidden said. “We do hope the North Carolina Department of Transportation and transportation engineers will take a look at it and see if any changes need to be made.”

Over the last five years, NCDOT shows 14 crashes at this location; it was last updated in December of 2021. Of those crashes none were fatal, one had injuries and the rest resulted in property damage. The speed limit in downtown McAdenville is 20 mph.

As crews finish repairs some say transportation officials should take a closer look at the pattern of crashes in this spot.

“We don’t want anyone to get hurt of course in the future,” Glidden said.

Cramerton Police refused to give Queen City News basic details about injuries or citations issued after Monday’s crash. Instead, they directed us to a paid report that would be ready in 10 business days.

NCDOT sent QCN a statement addressing the crash and incidents at the intersection:

“NCDOT is not aware of [Monday’s] incident. We will review the crash history at this location NCDOTs Highway Safety program and other projects are designed to improve safety, potential safety and operational issues on North Carolina’s roadways, when crash history and other issues emerge that require improvements.”