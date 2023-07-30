LAKE WYLIE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body of a missing Belmont woman was located on Sunday, according to Gaston County Police.

Officers say 26-year-old Brianne Fry was reported missing by her family on Saturday, July 29. Fry was last seen around 2 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

On Sunday, July 30, officials say they searched the area around Fry’s home on Lakefront Drive in Belmont. After nearly a day of searching, Fry’s body was recovered from Lake Wylie around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.

No foul play is suspected; however, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston Couty Police at 704-866-3320 or call 911.