GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Missing woman Cissy Lee Collins and her baby have been found and are okay, the Gastonia Police Department reported in a Facebook post on Sunday, August 6.

This comes nearly two weeks after Collins went missing.

On July 24, police asked for the public’s help in finding Collins, who was 9 months pregnant. She was last seen on Forest Drive in Gastonia.

Police have not said why Collins disappeared or what happened.