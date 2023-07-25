GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search is underway for a missing woman who is nine months pregnant, the Gastonia Police Department said.

Officers said Cissy Lee Collins was last known to be at 738 Forest Drive. Gastonia Police said Collins is nine months pregnant.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Collins was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia detectives at 704-854-6651. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.