GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia city leaders will discuss a contract Tuesday night that would add new cameras to the area to help police solve crimes.

The Gastonia Police Department was awarded a grant last year to purchase six new Flock Falcon cameras. The Gastonia City Council approved the grant in November 2023.

Now, leaders will discuss a new five-year contract that would add even more Flock cameras to the city.

The license plate recognition technology can compare vehicles that pass cameras to hot lists of stolen, wanted, or missing vehicles.