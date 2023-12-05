GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 60,000 gallons of untreated wastewater leaked into a stream Monday, according to officials with Bessemer City.

Officials said they were notified of a sewer overflow at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, near 707 South 6th Street. Crews responded and had the issue resolved within one hour, officials said.

An estimated 60,480 gallons of untreated sewage went into an unnamed stream that leads to Abernathy Creek. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the Catawba River Basin.

The Division of Water Resources was notified at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and is reviewing this incident.

