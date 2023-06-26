CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) -– A Mount Holly man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Nike Apollo Perry, 30, was arrested in May 2022, when he had outstanding arrest warrants for a federal supervised release violation and four felony state law violations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On the day of the arrest, members of the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force located Perry in Charlotte, and with the assistance of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Aviation Unit. Court records show that law enforcement observed Perry park his vehicle at an apartment complex.

Court records show at the time of the arrest, Perry was wearing a bulletproof vest. CRFTF members reportedly located a loaded semi-automatic pistol with a round loaded in the chamber and an attached 40-round magazine.

Perry has a prior federal conviction for illegal gun possession and state convictions for second-degree murder and assault inflicting seriously bodily injury. As a result of those convictions, Perry is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Perry is currently in federal custody. He will be returned to state custody to serve the remainder of his felony assault sentence and then be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kelly of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.