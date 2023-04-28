GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gaston County Police Department apprehended a wanted felon following a recent standoff.

The Gaston County Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking team learned that Robert Eugene Lowe, of Waynesville, was in the Windermere Road area.

Police wanted the 48-year-old on an outstanding felony probation violation for possessing a firearm by a felon.

When FAST team members and the Department of Probation and Parole attempted to arrest Lowe, he barricaded himself inside a residence.

Due to Lowe’s history, the FAST team requested the Gaston County Emergency Response Team’s assistance. ERT responded to the scene and attempted negotiations with Lowe.

When negotiations broke down, ERT made entry into the residence. They used tactical measures to arrest Lowe safely. Lowe is at the Gaston County Jail on a $55,000 secured bond. He’s facing an additional charge of resisting a public officer to go with his probation violation charge.