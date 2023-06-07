MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people, including two firefighters, were hospitalized following a wreck involving a fire truck Wednesday in Mount Holly.

Officials said both firefighters have since been treated and released from the hospital.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at 10:12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, near the intersection of N.C. 16 and Horseshoe Bend Beach Road in northeastern Gaston County, according to Lucia Riverbend Fire Department Chief David Toomey.

Authorities said firefighters were responding to a call utilizing their lights and siren when they were struck.

“All the sudden, a car comes from the far left, and a truck hit it, and then both of them plowed into us, sitting there at the traffic light,” Toomey told Queen City News.

Paramedics rushed three people, which included two firefighters, to area hospitals.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.