MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Friday night, Mount Holly Police released the names of two teenagers from Concord found dead the night before. They were shot and killed, inside a car.

Investigators say Jayden Munson and Jaylan Jackson, two 19-year-olds, were found dead inside a car near the corner of Piedmont Avenue and Dodge Street in Mount Holly.

Police searched behind houses Friday afternoon, even bringing out a dog in the hunt for clues in a deadly double shooting Thursday night.

“It was like fireworks because it was like boom, boom, boom, right at a time,” said neighbor Denise Taylor.

Taylor took cover.

“Then I heard like boom, boom, bam! Like extra loud,” she said.

She hid in her bathroom.

“I didn’t want any bullets coming through the window, I had that feeling,” said Taylor.

The shooting scene Thursday night. (Photo courtesy of Brian Greene)

One neighbor says he heard gunshots, looked outside, and saw a car rolling down the hill.

Another neighbor says the car smashed into his family’s car.

“Go inside, go inside, go inside!” shouted a neighbor on a 911 call Thursday night.

The panicked neighbor called 911 to report the car with two men, who were later found inside shot and killed, had smashed into her own car parked on the street.

“Are there people inside of it?” asked the 911 dispatcher.

“Yes, I seen somebody shooting, gunshot, somebody shoot the car, oh my gosh! Gunshot, gunshot, gunshot!” answered the 911 caller.

The back bumper of the car that got hit was knocked off and is all smashed up with car parts all along the side of the road.

“It was terrifying, getting home last night. I was here alone,” said a teenaged neighbor who did not want to be named.

Neighbors are hoping police will give them more answers soon.

“It’s hard enough to escape shootings when going to school or the mall, but it’s never something that you would think would happen in your own neighborhood, so it’s very scary,” said the teenager.