MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is the best day of the year for one Mount Holly Home.

Isaac Vargas begins work on his massive “Halloween Town” display in March, and welcomes the entire community to his lawn. Hoards of families flocked to the Scaleybark Court home Tuesday night to take in the wonder.

“It’s so fulfilling,” he said. “I never celebrated Halloween as a child, so to be able to to decorate and build these amazing props, and seeing the kids in awe and wonder, that makes it all worth it.”

Vargas said he will create “Christmas Town” in about a month.