MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was honored with a memorial plaza and two bronze statues in front of the Mount Holly Police Department.

Herndon was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 11, 2020, just two days shy of his 26th birthday. He was responding to a burglary call on Beatty Drive, when he and other officers pursued suspect Joshua Funk and ultimately took on gunfire. Herndon was shot in the stomach and head.

Mount Holly Mayor Bryan Hough says it’s a day he wishes he could forget, but never will.

“Four in the morning I get a phone call, and that’s never good,” he said. “It was heartbreaking to everybody. How could this happen here?”

Mount Holly Police Department’s Memorial Plaza sits directly in front of the police station. It features two bronze sculptures: one depicting a young girl holding a memorial flag while being comforted by a police officer, another depicting a sorrowful, officer kneeling with a K-9.

“The memorial is amazing. The detail that is incorporated into those statues are truly unbelievable,” said Mount Holly Police Chief Brian Reagan. “I’m very close to our officers. Tyler was just a great young man. It seems like a life just ended way too early.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

Hundreds showed up for the memorial and unveiling Sunday. It was reminiscent of the community response shortly after the shooting, when Mount Holly residents lit their homes blue, dedicated a portion of Hwy 273, and wrapped Herndon’s police vehicle to honor his memory.

“Before, I think we probably took for granted that [police] were there. Until we made the phone call, until we saw those lights, we heard their sirens, you don’t think about them. But I think now, they’re thought about every day,” said Hough.

Funk pled guilty to shooting Herndon. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.