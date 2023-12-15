MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mount Holly Police say they’re investigating the deaths of two people after a Thursday night shooting.

Police say they got reports of gunfire around 8 p.m. near Piedmont Avenue and Dodge Street. When they arrived with GEMS, they located two deceased victims in a car.

Officials are not releasing the names of the victims due to the sensitivity of the situation and pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Residents with information on the fatal incident should call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343. Additionally, information can be submitted to Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.