MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mount Holly Police and Fire officials conducted swift water boat rescue minutes before it could capsize, thanks to a concerned citizen’s call.

The citizen’s call got relayed to Mount Holly Police Officer Haley Helton about the pontoon in Dutchman’s Creek near Nims Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Helton contacted Mount Holly Fire Chief Ryan Baker for assistance. Responding swiftly, the department got to the scene, successfully locating the individual whose boat had become lodged between two trees amid flooding.

“The fast work from the fire and police department resulted in the safe rescue of the boat operator,” Baker said. “This also shows how dangerous and powerful moving water can be.”

Upon arrival, officials instructed the stranded individual to put on a lifejacket. Firefighters deployed a rope bag to the boat operator, who attached the rope to the pontoon. Firefighter Blake Davis, secured by a tagline, navigated his way to the boat and brought the individual safely to shore.

Within minutes of the rescue, the boat overturned. Emergency personnel did not report any injuries. Rescuers secured the boat at the scene.

The Mount Holly Fire Department commends the collaborative efforts of Helton, Baker, and the dedicated rescue team for their prompt and effective response.

The boater is not facing any citations.