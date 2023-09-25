MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mount Holly officials announced workers will start road repairs Monday, Sept. 25 to almost 40 roads and streets over the next 3-4 weeks.
The announcement came Friday night in a social media post from the eastern Gaston County city.
The following areas will see repairs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the coming weeks.
- Tomberlin Road to Belton Road
- Lanier Street to Sella Ridge Drive
- Bentley Street to Lanier Street
- Main Street to Mclean Street
- Tuckaseege Road to Lowe Street
- Main Street to Dodge Street
- Cul de Sac to Deerfield Drive
- Madison Drive to Hawthorne Street
- Meller Street to Norton Road
- Old Mine Road to Cul de Sac
- Cavin Avenue to Oak Avenue
- Harmony Lane Dutchman Avenue to Gaston Avenue
- Main Street to Woodhaven Drive
- Hawthorne Street to Madison Drive
- Lee Street to Alexander Street
- Bell Street to Short Street
- Dunn Street to Dead End
- Tom Sawyer Lane to Tom Sawyer Lane
- Riverfront Parkway to Cul de Sac
- Rose Street to Tomberlin Road
- Ashton Bluff Circle to Cul de Sac
- Autumn Bluff Circle to Cul de Sac
- Creekside Drive to Cul de Sac
- Creek View Court to Overlook Court
- Overlook Court to Cul de Sac
- Rhyne Springs Road to Briarwood Lane
- Briarwood Lane to Cul de Sac
- Fawn Ridge Court to Cul de Sac
- Hayden Court to Moore Springs Drive
- Kendrick Meadow Lane & Sandy Zander Woods Court
- Moore Springs Drive to Mcgarty Place
- McGarty Place to Cul de Sac
- Nims Avenue to Cavin Avenue
- Main Street to Dead End
Last week, the city already dealt with a water main break on N.C. 27 and Craig Street. The suspension led to a boil water notice on Sept. 21. Officials lifted the order before Saturday.
Craig Street got the notice along with neighboring parts of Highway 27, Woodlawn Avenue, Noles Drive, Hoover Avenue, Globe Street, and Lane Road, as well as the following subdivisions: Westland Farms, Azalea Ridge, and Deertrack. Additional neighborhoods adjacent to those intersections were not affected.