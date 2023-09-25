MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mount Holly officials announced workers will start road repairs Monday, Sept. 25 to almost 40 roads and streets over the next 3-4 weeks.

The announcement came Friday night in a social media post from the eastern Gaston County city.

The following areas will see repairs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the coming weeks.

Tomberlin Road to Belton Road

Lanier Street to Sella Ridge Drive

Bentley Street to Lanier Street

Main Street to Mclean Street

Tuckaseege Road to Lowe Street

Main Street to Dodge Street

Cul de Sac to Deerfield Drive

Madison Drive to Hawthorne Street

Meller Street to Norton Road

Old Mine Road to Cul de Sac

Cavin Avenue to Oak Avenue

Harmony Lane Dutchman Avenue to Gaston Avenue

Main Street to Woodhaven Drive

Hawthorne Street to Madison Drive

Lee Street to Alexander Street

Bell Street to Short Street

Dunn Street to Dead End

Tom Sawyer Lane to Tom Sawyer Lane

Riverfront Parkway to Cul de Sac

Rose Street to Tomberlin Road

Ashton Bluff Circle to Cul de Sac

Autumn Bluff Circle to Cul de Sac

Creekside Drive to Cul de Sac

Creek View Court to Overlook Court

Overlook Court to Cul de Sac

Rhyne Springs Road to Briarwood Lane

Briarwood Lane to Cul de Sac

Fawn Ridge Court to Cul de Sac

Hayden Court to Moore Springs Drive

Kendrick Meadow Lane & Sandy Zander Woods Court

Moore Springs Drive to Mcgarty Place

McGarty Place to Cul de Sac

Nims Avenue to Cavin Avenue

Main Street to Dead End

Last week, the city already dealt with a water main break on N.C. 27 and Craig Street. The suspension led to a boil water notice on Sept. 21. Officials lifted the order before Saturday.

Craig Street got the notice along with neighboring parts of Highway 27, Woodlawn Avenue, Noles Drive, Hoover Avenue, Globe Street, and Lane Road, as well as the following subdivisions: Westland Farms, Azalea Ridge, and Deertrack. Additional neighborhoods adjacent to those intersections were not affected.