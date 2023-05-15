MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five people, including a child, were injured in a head-on jet ski crash Sunday evening on Mountain Island Lake.

This is the fourth water rescue in four weeks on the lake.

Thankfully no one died in that Jet Ski crash, but officials say this should warn everyone to be more careful.

“From what the folks said, one Jet Ski was driving erratic and turn and didn’t see the other Jet Ski and pretty much-hit head-on,” Lucia Riverbend Fire Chief David Toomey said. “They both went straight up in the air, and they come down. I’m not sure how fast they were going. But you know a Jet Ski can move pretty fast.”

Ten miles north at Lake Norman, Bryan Diehl, owner of NC Jet Skis, says safety should be top of mind for everyone.

“You have to respect the lake. It’s something that you’re putting other people’s lives in your hands,” Diehl said. “By these Jet Skis being so powerful, it could run and really do some damage on another vessel.”

Depending on the model, jet skis can run anywhere from 40 to 70 miles an hour.

“What was going to be a fun day or afternoon turns into weeks or months or a lifetime of pain,” Diehl said. “So, we want to make sure that when they go to choose the Jet Ski rental company or the boat rental company that there are proper insurance under that company that they do have rules to go by.”

Diehl says you should always wear a fitted life jacket regardless of your swimming skills.

“Even if it doesn’t match with your outfit will still make sure you have a cool one,” Diehl said.

As the summer season returns, lake patrols are already preparing for the worst.

“We’re afraid it’s just gonna get overly busy season for us,” Toomey said. “So we have implemented a weekend duty crew to be on the water in case there is something that goes on out there; then we can instantly get on top of it.”

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and boaters will likely see more lake patrols present on the water.