MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officials responded to a frightening Gaston County crash Thursday evening, according to the Town of Stanley Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Old N C 27 Highway near Willowside Drive.

Photos show the collision, which appears to be a two-vehicle situation:

Mount Holly crash (Courtesy: Town of Stanley, NC Fire Department) Mount Holly crash (Courtesy: Town of Stanley, NC Fire Department)

Officials have not given any word on injuries or details on a narrative; they’re urging travelers to use caution as vehicles and responders work in the roadway.

Queen City News is working to obtain more information.