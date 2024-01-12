MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mount Holly Police arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to a December double homicide.

Authorities caught 18-year-old Zabreon Isaiah Wallace in Fairmount, N.C. Wallace faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Concord residents Jaylan Marray Jackson, 19, and Jayden Dae’shun Munson, 19, died in the shooting outside a house in downtown Mount Holly on Dec. 14.

The Mount Holly Police Department acknowledged help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service – Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Belmont Police Department, and the Fairmount Police Department in Wallace’s arrest.

Those with information on the fatal shootings should contact Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or reach out anonymously to Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.