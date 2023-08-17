MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Mount Holly Police Department has arrested a driver in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old woman.

On Thursday morning, Hishon Jaquise Redfearn, 23, was arrested and charged with felonious hit and run. Redfearn is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

The deadly hit-and-run occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, on Central Avenue, resulting in the death of 42-year-old Amanda Lynn Frisbee (Pope).

Authorities said Frisbee was walking on Central Avenue when she was struck by the vehicle.

Mount Holly Police located and secured Redfearn’s vehicle for processing later that day.

“Due to the swift response of our officers, assistance from the community, and all resources available to our department, we were able to locate the suspect and make the arrest,” Chief Reagan stated on Thursday. “We want to share our sincerest condolences with the victim’s family, and we stand ready to provide support during this difficult time.”