UNION, N.Y. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old wanted for murder in connection to a double-homicide in Mount Holly earlier this month was arrested in New York state Friday.

On Dec. 29, Broome County Sheriff’s Office said the Southern Tier SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the Town of Union, just west of Binghamton. They acted on information gathered by the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force to take the teen into custody.

On Dec. 14, two 19-year-olds from Concord, Jayden Dae’Shun Munson and Jaylan Marray Jackson, were found dead in a car by authorities at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Dodge Street in Mount Holly.

The tip led Broome County investigators to believe the fugitive wanted for the murders was in a residence in Union. Due to the location and the nature of the charges, the Southern Tier SWAT Team was activated to execute the search warrant.

The SWAT team is comprised of members from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and the Endicott Police, who all assisted in the warrant execution.

Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan said at the time of the shooting, it appeared to be “an isolated incident between individuals who were familiar with each other.”