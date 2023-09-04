GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel took part in a Mountain Island Lake water rescue involving two people on Sunday.

In a social media post, Cook’s Community Volunteer Fire Department said they worked with Gaston County officials on a water rescue around 5:30 p.m.

Cook’s Community Volunteer Fire Department said it made contact with the patients within minutes of the call. They transported both patients to land and a GEMS ambulance took over on scene.

Mount Holly Fire Department Command, Lucia-Riverbend Fire & Rescue, Cooks Fire Dept and CMPD Marine Division took part in the rescue.

There’s no immediate information on the extent of the injuries.