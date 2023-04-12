RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County woman can replace her old Jeep Cherokee with a new one after winning a $200,000 second-chance drawing recently.

Stanley resident Leslie Withers has wanted a new Jeep Grand Cherokee for years. She won the grand prize in Wednesday’s 2023 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing when she got an email notification from the lottery.

That lottery win will likely make her dream a reality.

“Our current Jeep has over 300,000 miles,” Withers said. “Now I can look to get me a brand new one.”

There were more than 59 million entries in the drawing.

“It was just so unreal,” she said. “For years, I’ve entered tickets into second-chance drawings, but I never really expected to win anything. I just enter for the possibility of winning.”

Withers said the emotion washed over her when she got to lottery headquarters, along with the reality that she had won thousands of dollars.

“I did cry tears of joy,” she said. “This is a blessing in so many ways.”

She arrived on Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,500.

If you’re curious, new 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees start at $39,395, according to Kelly Blue Book.