GASTON COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two death by distribution cases were addressed this week in court, with one suspect sentenced to prison and the other’s bond increased significantly.

Deontae Jaquise Miller pleaded guilty to death by distribution and received a sentence of 3.6 years to 5.4 years in prison in the death of 16-year-old Abigail Saunderson-Ross.

Back in November, Queen City News spoke with Saunderson-Ross’ family who said on Sept. 26, 2022, their daughter was dealing with leg pain and Abi’s boyfriend tried to help.

“He decided to call a buddy of his to get a Percocet,” Tracy Saunderson-Ross said. “She took half of the Percocet, it was a bar, and it was 36 nanograms of fentanyl, and she passed away in the middle of the night.”

Saunderson’s boyfriend, identified as Nicholas Ivey, is serving 1.3 years to 3.1 years for his part in the fentanyl poisoning. He pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy and conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance. The dealer, identified as Miller, was sentenced this week.

“I was excited that we found these guys, we got the evidence,” Saunderson-Ross said to Queen City News back in November. “We’re going to put them in jail, and I’m going to get justice. Does it make me feel any better? Not really, because it’s never going to bring my daughter back.”

The second death by distribution case addressed was surrounding the suspect Sage Wright who had requested that his $4 million bond be lowered for his two counts of death by distribution and trafficking charges. However, the judge increased Wright’s bond to $5 million secured. His charges remain pending.

Lawmakers in North Carolina have adjusted the law to say anyone providing certain drugs to a person who dies after taking them can be prosecuted for second-degree murder — whether they received money or shared the substance freely. This change took effect on Dec. 1, 2023.