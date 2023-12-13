GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No charges will be filed against a FedEx driver who struck and killed a pedestrian last week, Gastonia Police announced on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the deadly incident around 3:53 p.m. December 5 on Brownstone Court. Kay Andrews, 83, was found suffering from injuries sustained in the wreck and was transported to an area medical center where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Andrews was struck by a FedEx truck at the location. A further investigation resulted in no charges being filed against the driver.