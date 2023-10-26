MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning along N.C. 27.

East Gaston Volunteer Fire and Mount Holly fire departments said the accident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

Emergency personnel said they extricated one person from a pin-in situation.

The East Gaston Volunteer Fire Department responded to a three-car wreck (EGFD FB)

Gaston Emergency Management Services said they transported three people to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.