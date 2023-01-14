STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed.
NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 miles with a width of approximately 25 yards lasting eight minutes.
The EF0 tornado then went eastward crossing Highway 27 before dissipating off Stanley-Lucia Road.
