GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The off-duty police officer who shot and killed a man in the midst of a domestic dispute New Year’s Day has been released from the hospital, arrested, and charged with murder, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

He is being held without bond.

The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged Agyapon with first-degree murder after the shooting on Burlington Avenue Sunday morning on New Year’s Day. Ranlo Police said around 2:15 a.m. officers responded to a home less than half a mile from the police station and found one of their own officers had been involved in a domestic dispute.

Gaston County Jail

Investigators say Agyapon, whose address is listed as being in Gastonia on the Gaston County Jail’s website, was off duty when he was stabbed multiple times and then killed 33-year-old Juan Avalo by using his service weapon. Neighbors say they heard at least five shots.

First responders took Agyapon to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for his injuries. He was released Wednesday and arrested around 1:30 p.m., according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office. Agyapon faces first-degree murder charges after a preliminary SBI investigation, in consultation with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office.

Agyapon has been placed on unpaid leave from the department pending the investigation.

Town officials said Ranlo Police hired Agyapon on Aug. 14, 2022.