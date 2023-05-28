GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police who were attempting to serve a search warrant on a homicide suspect in Gastonia were shot at on Sunday morning, Gastonia Police and CMPD confirmed.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 7:18 a.m. at a home on North Falls Street. Police learned that officers from another jurisdiction had been attempting to serve a search warrant at a home when a car drove by and opened fire, according to the police report.

No officers returned fire, authorities said.

The suspect was tracked down, a pursuit ensued, and ultimately the person was taken into custody. It’s unclear at this time if the shooter was the initial homicide suspect the warrant was being served on. No injuries were reported and this remains an active investigation.