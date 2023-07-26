GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “It’s been bumpy, let’s keep it real, it’s been bumpy, but we have a plan,” Chief Operating Officer Veronica Jeon said to Queen City News (QCN).

But was the ownership of the Gastonia Honey Hunters keeping it all the way real?

The team’s chief operating officer admitted to cash flow problems this week and told QCN that staff would be paid on Tuesday. On Wednesday, QCN discovered some employees are still without a check.

QCN spoke exclusively with an employee who quit as an usher Monday due to ongoing pay issues. The employee tells QCN she is not the only one waiting on a paycheck.

On Wednesday, QCN confirmed the City of Gastonia is also waiting on a check.

A council member and city spokesperson said police will no longer provide security for team events until payment has been received.

QCN doesn’t have an exact figure owed to the police department, but the city spokesperson said the Honey Hunters currently owe Gastonia more than $88,000.

As for Tania Martineau, when she came to the team office, she said she was told by a worker, “I can not confirm or deny the checks are here.”

In an interview with Chief Operating Officer Veronica Jeon, she told Queen City News staff would be paid on Tuesday, July 25, two business days after their scheduled payday.

Martineau worked part-time as an usher for the team, and her two children worked part-time at other park areas. She said this payment delay was the final straw for her family, and the ownership group was not telling the truth when they said checks had only been delayed twice.

“I quit, all three of us quit, my son and my daughter all quit because this is getting ridiculous. This is not the second time [like] Veronica said in the interview. This is an umpteenth million times. It took my son over a month when we first started the season to get his first paycheck,” she said.

Getting paychecks is not the only issue for Martineau. She was going to hold a graduation party at the stadium. Martineau said the team canceled the game due to the weather, and she hasn’t received a refund.

A statement sent to Queen City News from the City of Gastonia:

“Gastonia Police Department officers have worked off-duty in the past directly for the team. The Gastonia Police Department will not authorize off-duty officer work for team-sponsored events at the stadium until the team pays the individual officers money owed for past work.

The Honey Hunters organization currently owes the City of Gastonia $35,808 for the current year’s lease, $50,000 in management commissions, and $2,230.75 for a cost overrun when a mobile stage was purchased for the stadium.“