A man fell Wednesday while climbing at Crowder’s Mountain and emergency personnel were called to the scene. (Adam Wilson/Queen City News)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man fell Thursday while climbing at Crowder’s Mountain, and emergency personnel were called to the scene.

Gastonia Police said Gaston County EMS and Gastonia Fire responded to the incident near the Linwood Road access.

Queen City News was at the scene on Thursday and talked to park rangers about the incident. They said a man fell climbing near the practice wall 200 yards off the main road. The man was conscious but suffered an undisclosed leg injury.

Emergency personnel transported him to a medical center once they made it to the road.

The park is in Gaston County, about 32 miles west of Charlotte.