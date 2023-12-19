LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lowell Police say they’re looking for a suspect in connection to a Friday night road-rage incident on Interstate 85.

Officials say Gaston County Communications got a call about a person with a gunshot wound at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 15, around 7 p.m. Gaston County Police notified Lowell Police that the shooting likely occurred on I-85 North in Lowell. LPD officers responded to the hospital and took the initial report from two juvenile victims.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Lowell Police say an unknown suspect engaged the juvenile victims in a road rage incident. The suspect pulled their vehicle next to the victim’s vehicle while traveling I-85 NB near Exit 22. The suspect pointed a red laser into the passenger area of the victim’s car. Subsequently, the victims then heard a loud noise, and the driver’s-side window broke.

A bullet passed through the driver’s hair, hitting the passenger on the left shoulder. The victims then drove to the Gastonia medical center for treatment.

Police say they’re looking for the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle but do not have a description for either.

Witnesses in the area of I-85 NB exit 22 around 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 with information regarding the crime should call the Lowell Police Department at 704-824-8540.