BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Exactly nineteen months after a woman died by overdose, the man who gave her the dangerous substance is facing charges, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

On March 3, 2022, officers say they were called to the 100 block of W. L. Butler Circle for a suspicious death after Savannah Nicole Russell was found dead.

Detectives say they presented information and evidence to Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page who authorized charges to be brought against 34-year-old Joshua James Allen Hammonds of Dallas, N.C.

According to authorities, they arrested Hammonds the evening of October 3, 2023. He is charged with death by distribution and distribution of heroin.

Hammonds is being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Officials say this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Brogden at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.