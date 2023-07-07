GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An onramp onto northbound Interstate 85 is blocked after a trailer overturned spilling a load of waste all over the roadway.

The incident occurred at 5:09 p.m. Friday afternoon U.S. 321 (Exit 17), according to N.C. Department of Transportation. The traffic impact is expected to be medium; the ramp will be closed for extended period.

Gastonia Police says their Hazardous Materials crew has been called with fears of the load of spilling into a nearby creek. The truck remained upright, and there are no injuries.