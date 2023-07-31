GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is wanted for breaking into a Gaston County church on Friday evening and damaging its property, according to the police department.

Shattered Door (Courtesy: Destiny Church)

The incident happened on July 28 at Destiny Church on the 3700 block of York Highway in Gastonia.

Church officials said that after failing to break into their offices after the staff left for the day, someone broke into the main sanctuary, stole music equipment, and damaged some property.

“We use the keyboard every, you know, twice a week, multiple services,” said pastor David Tucker. “I don’t believe, though, it’s as much about the keyboard as it is that somebody would target a church shattered the glass of a church.”

Authorities believe the person was armed with a handgun.

Surveillance photos captured multiple shots of the suspect:

Suspect (Courtesy: Destiny Church) Suspect (Courtesy: Destiny Church) Suspect (Courtesy: Destiny Church)

Police say the suspect left in a ‘newer model’ black Dodge Charger with black rims and a dark window tint.

“We already have a lot of security in place. So I don’t know that we’re changing anything,” Tucker continued. “But I think it definitely allows us to know that we need to be much more conscious of what we are doing.”

Suspect Car (Courtesy: Destiny Church) Suspect Car (Courtesy: Destiny Church)

Though the church reported some music equipment was stolen, police clarified the incident was breaking and entering, not a robbery.

The church released the following statement on their Facebook page: